Crystal Token (CYL) Trading 3.6% Lower This Week

Crystal Token (CURRENCY:CYL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Crystal Token has a market capitalization of $4,150.19 and approximately $309,227.00 worth of Crystal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crystal Token has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Crystal Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00046653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.04 or 0.00239359 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00087627 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crystal Token Coin Profile

Crystal Token (CRYPTO:CYL) is a coin. Crystal Token’s total supply is 27,834,890 coins and its circulating supply is 564,377 coins. Crystal Token’s official Twitter account is @crystal_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crystal Token’s official website is www.crystaltoken.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Crystal Token is a cryptocurrency token innovating the field of smart trading. Its exclusive Binance Bot, which bases its analysis on trends, capitalization, volume, and several indicators, offers a wide range of opportunities for both newbie and expert traders, through multiple trading profiles. Crystal community will also benefit from the exclusive Crystal Reward, as well as from several additional services, including Marketing Campaigns, Games, and more. “

Crystal Token Coin Trading

