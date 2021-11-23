CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EVD. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.50 ($75.57) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($71.02) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €63.00 ($71.59).

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €62.72 ($71.27) on Monday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €47.34 ($53.80) and a fifty-two week high of €72.68 ($82.59). The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion and a PE ratio of 537.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €64.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

