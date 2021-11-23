Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,904 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 42,569 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,268 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $540,045,000 after buying an additional 600,127 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,983,451 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $159,219,000 after buying an additional 1,839,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,072 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $82,341,000 after buying an additional 52,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,834 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $65,296,000 after buying an additional 98,261 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,190,845 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $32,676,000 after buying an additional 456,426 shares during the period. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $114,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $348,880. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

NYSE DDD opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

