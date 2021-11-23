Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,135 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 433.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,069,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,544 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in Ventas by 42.0% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,099,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,967,000 after purchasing an additional 916,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ventas by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 879,579 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 21.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,332,000 after purchasing an additional 851,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ventas by 34.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,367,000 after purchasing an additional 691,046 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

Ventas stock opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 94.93, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 339.63%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

