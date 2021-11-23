Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 78.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,582 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $65.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,061 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $739,344.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 5,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $242,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,161 shares of company stock worth $2,399,429 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

