Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in DermTech were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in DermTech by 59.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DermTech in the first quarter valued at about $4,152,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DermTech by 43.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,659,000 after purchasing an additional 468,875 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in DermTech in the second quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in DermTech by 33.3% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DermTech stock opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.16. The firm has a market cap of $613.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.77. DermTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DMTK shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other DermTech news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $154,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $109,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,004 shares of company stock worth $470,580 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

