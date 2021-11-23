Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 14,015 Shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,015 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Verso were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Verso by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verso during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verso during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Verso by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Verso by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 15,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley downgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BWS Financial raised their price target on Verso from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

VRS stock opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41. Verso Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.70 million. Verso had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Verso Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.56%.

About Verso

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

