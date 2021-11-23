Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 46,819 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46,819 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MarineMax by 129.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the second quarter worth $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MarineMax by 6,515.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MarineMax by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MarineMax during the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

HZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

