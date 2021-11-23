Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Raised by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Cummins were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Cummins by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 22,473.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $228.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.73 and its 200 day moving average is $240.02. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.41 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

