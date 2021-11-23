Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Raised by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Cummins were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Cummins by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 22,473.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of CMI stock opened at $228.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.73 and its 200 day moving average is $240.02. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.41 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.
About Cummins
Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).
Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.