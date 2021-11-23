Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires 3,881 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

BSCP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.87. 1,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,135. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $22.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.25.

