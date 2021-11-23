Cypress Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $39.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,688. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.75 and a 200 day moving average of $39.82.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

