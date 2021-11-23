Cypress Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 526.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,840 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up 1.3% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 19,585.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,517 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,753,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,669.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 58,142 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 639,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,903,000 after purchasing an additional 49,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,468,000 after purchasing an additional 45,270 shares in the last quarter.

IXN stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,159. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $64.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.51.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

