Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $6.63 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.0% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $92.76. 22,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,166. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $97.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

