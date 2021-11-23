Cypress Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,841 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 6.8% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 208,266 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $70,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 16.4% during the third quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,503 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.38. The company had a trading volume of 240,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,795,510. The firm has a market cap of $941.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $28,654,337.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,970,163 shares of company stock valued at $688,397,841. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on Facebook in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

