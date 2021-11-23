Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives $100.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDAIF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Daimler stock opened at $101.77 on Friday. Daimler has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $103.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

