David C. Duffy Sells 1,667 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $75,915.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Quanterix during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Quanterix by 326.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Quanterix during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Quanterix by 103.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Quanterix by 68.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QTRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

