DCC (LON:DCC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6,104.52

DCC plc (LON:DCC) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6,104.52 ($79.76) and traded as low as GBX 5,718 ($74.71). DCC shares last traded at GBX 5,782 ($75.54), with a volume of 129,877 shares.

DCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DCC from GBX 7,783 ($101.69) to GBX 7,640 ($99.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,153 ($93.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 19.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,162.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,104.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 55.85 ($0.73) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. DCC’s payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

In other DCC news, insider Alan Ralph purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,148 ($80.32) per share, with a total value of £92,220 ($120,486.02).

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

