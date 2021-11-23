Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €155.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($176.14) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DHER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($176.14) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delivery Hero has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €158.39 ($179.99).

DHER opened at €128.30 ($145.80) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €94.50 ($107.39) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($165.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €114.65 and its 200 day moving average is €116.52.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

