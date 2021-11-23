Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Research Coverage Started at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Equities research analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Shares of NYSE:DEN traded up $3.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.26. The stock had a trading volume of 622 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,375. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.90. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 3.67. Denbury has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $91.30.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Denbury by 885.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter valued at $138,000.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

