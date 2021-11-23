DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will announce $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year sales of $4.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,912,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,069,000 after acquiring an additional 440,169 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 13,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average of $61.55. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $49.56 and a one year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

