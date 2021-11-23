DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2021

Equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will announce $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year sales of $4.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,912,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,069,000 after acquiring an additional 440,169 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 13,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average of $61.55. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $49.56 and a one year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.