DerivaDAO Trading 3.3% Lower This Week (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.32 or 0.00009298 BTC on major exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $138.94 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00071490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00073151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00089381 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,267.04 or 0.07451353 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,082.52 or 0.99680886 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

