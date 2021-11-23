DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at BTIG Research

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $53.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 132.56% from the stock’s previous close.

DMTK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DermTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

Get DermTech alerts:

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $20.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16. The company has a market cap of $613.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.77. DermTech has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DermTech will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other DermTech news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $154,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $109,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,004 shares of company stock valued at $470,580. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.