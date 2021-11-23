Desert Mountain Energy (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Trading Down 2.3%

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) shares were down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 1.45 and last traded at 1.52. Approximately 59,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 49,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.55.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is 2.02.

Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DMEHF)

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. operates as a resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of Helium and Oil & Gas properties. It holds interest in the projects HeliopolisHolbrook Basin Helium and Kight Gilcrease Sand Unit Oil And Gas. The company was founded on April 30, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

