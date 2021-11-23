Desjardins Raises Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Price Target to C$23.00

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FLGMF stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $26.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

