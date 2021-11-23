DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 70,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,904,788 shares.The stock last traded at $130.60 and had previously closed at $140.28.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.19 and a 200 day moving average of $112.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $551,036,000 after buying an additional 75,099 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $289,792,000 after buying an additional 389,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after buying an additional 360,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $260,155,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $186,139,000 after buying an additional 186,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (NYSE:DKS)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.