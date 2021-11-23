Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells $474,591.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $474,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 24,334 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $2,735,384.94.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Keh Shew Lu sold 600 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $66,006.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $109,930.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Keh Shew Lu sold 50,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $5,172,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,600 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $801,692.00.

Shares of Diodes stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.78. 239,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,790. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.72 and a 52-week high of $113.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.63.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 91.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Diodes by 874.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Diodes in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Diodes by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Diodes in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price target on Diodes to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

