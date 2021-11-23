Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director C H. Chen Sells 4,000 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director C H. Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $441,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

C H. Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $4,832,500.00.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $108.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.63. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $62.23 and a 12 month high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered their target price on shares of Diodes to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 177.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,608,000 after buying an additional 850,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1,661.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,875,000 after buying an additional 482,895 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 120.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,665,000 after buying an additional 217,123 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 27.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,265,000 after buying an additional 166,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at about $14,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

