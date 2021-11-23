disBalancer (DDOS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $138,714.00

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and $138,714.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00070651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00073813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00089964 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.13 or 0.07465755 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,496.68 or 1.00196741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 4,990,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,598,732 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars.

