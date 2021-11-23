DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Gap Up to $38.71

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.71, but opened at $40.00. DMC Global shares last traded at $40.46, with a volume of 487 shares.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $737.58 million, a P/E ratio of 430.11, a PEG ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.30.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 576.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 24.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 29.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000.
DMC Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOOM)
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
