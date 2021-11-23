DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Gap Up to $38.71

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.71, but opened at $40.00. DMC Global shares last traded at $40.46, with a volume of 487 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $737.58 million, a P/E ratio of 430.11, a PEG ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.30.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 576.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 24.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 29.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

DMC Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

