Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $1,055,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 191.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 162,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,916,000 after purchasing an additional 106,803 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.14.

Shares of DG stock opened at $225.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.86.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.09%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

