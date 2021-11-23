Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Short Interest Up 19.9% in October

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the October 14th total of 4,720,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

NYSE:DG opened at $225.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. Dollar General’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.14.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.