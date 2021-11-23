Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $122.53

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $122.53 and last traded at $122.40, with a volume of 408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.77.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.76.
In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,538,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 8.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 176.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.
About Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)
Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.
