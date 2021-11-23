Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $122.53

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $122.53 and last traded at $122.40, with a volume of 408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,538,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 8.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 176.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

