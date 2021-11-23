Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOCS. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Doximity from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $59.06 on Monday. Doximity has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $107.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.04.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. On average, research analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

