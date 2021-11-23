Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRXGF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Drax Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of DRXGF stock remained flat at $$7.73 during trading hours on Tuesday. 230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08. Drax Group has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $7.73.

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

