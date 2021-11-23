DT Investment Partners LLC Buys 300 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,383,242,000 after purchasing an additional 113,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,079,435,000 after purchasing an additional 340,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 168,483 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after purchasing an additional 953,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $989,273,000 after purchasing an additional 127,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.32. 130,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,518,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.38. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.84 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 60.39%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,960. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

