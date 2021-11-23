DT Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $63.39. 114,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,315,486. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $68.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

