DT Investment Partners LLC Has $5.32 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 0.7% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.79. The company had a trading volume of 179,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,419,562. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $240.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,170 shares of company stock worth $4,135,496. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

