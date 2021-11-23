DT Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 289,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 70,902 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 228,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 47,065 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 140.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 15,049 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 391,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 17,603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.41. 3,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,649. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

