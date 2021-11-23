DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Cut to $120.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DTE. Mizuho cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DTE Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.70.

NYSE DTE opened at $112.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.76. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,519,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,694,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

