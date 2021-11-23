Duolingo (DUOL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Duolingo (NYSE: DUOL) recently:

11/15/2021 – Duolingo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Duolingo Inc. provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc. is based in PITTSBURGH. “

11/12/2021 – Duolingo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Duolingo Inc. provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc. is based in PITTSBURGH. “

11/11/2021 – Duolingo had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $156.00 to $182.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Duolingo was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $140.00.

11/11/2021 – Duolingo had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Duolingo had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Duolingo stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.04. The company had a trading volume of 24,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Duolingo Inc has a one year low of $118.54 and a one year high of $204.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.47.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $451,767.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Natalie Glance sold 57,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $8,205,062.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 153,722 shares of company stock worth $22,089,194 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KPCB DGF Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,522,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,150,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $62,484,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $49,908,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

