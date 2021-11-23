DXI Capital (DXIEF) vs. The Competition Financial Contrast

DXI Capital (OTCMKTS: DXIEF) is one of 269 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare DXI Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get DXI Capital alerts:

DXI Capital has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXI Capital’s competitors have a beta of 0.63, indicating that their average share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DXI Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXI Capital N/A -195.99% -273.15% DXI Capital Competitors -31.94% -50.04% 5.42%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DXI Capital and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DXI Capital $220,000.00 $4.76 million 1.04 DXI Capital Competitors $5.42 billion -$629.31 million -4.03

DXI Capital’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than DXI Capital. DXI Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DXI Capital and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXI Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A DXI Capital Competitors 2133 10668 15414 540 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 19.67%. Given DXI Capital’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DXI Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

DXI Capital competitors beat DXI Capital on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About DXI Capital

DXI Capital Corp. engages in actively seeking an impactful tailwind business with a strong, well capitalized management team. The company was founded on March 29, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for DXI Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXI Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.