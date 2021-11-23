DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DZS Inc. is a provider of edge access, 5G transport and enterprise communications platforms. DZS Inc., formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc., is based in Plano, Texas. “

Get DZS alerts:

NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $13.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. DZS has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $379.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.24.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. DZS had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DZS will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DZSI. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in DZS in the second quarter worth $2,075,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in DZS by 6.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in DZS in the first quarter worth about $2,645,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DZS by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 814,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after buying an additional 78,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DZS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

DZS Company Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DZS (DZSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.