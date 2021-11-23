e-Gulden 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $136.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $136.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,986,833 coins and its circulating supply is 17,164,571 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

