EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 24.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,483 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $30,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 262,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,236,000 after purchasing an additional 43,462 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 440.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $205.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.33. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.93 and a 1-year high of $208.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, September 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

