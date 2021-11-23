EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $231.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EGP. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.20.

EGP stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.02. 169,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.80. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $130.93 and a 12-month high of $208.63.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,174 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

