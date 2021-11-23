Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 498,100 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the October 14th total of 593,200 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Edesa Biotech by 42.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edesa Biotech during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Edesa Biotech during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Edesa Biotech during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Edesa Biotech during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EDSA opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. Edesa Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $84.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

