Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $11.53 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,722 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.2% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

WMT traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,017,681. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $43,882,676.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,355,448 shares of company stock worth $934,316,661 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

