Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $30,000 Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in United States Steel by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:X traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $26.07. 172,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,965,088. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on X. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

