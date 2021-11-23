Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $70,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,238,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.49. The company had a trading volume of 18,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $182.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.69. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.