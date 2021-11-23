Edge Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,000 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned 0.25% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,565,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 161.6% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 98,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 60,719 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 304,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 32,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,240,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after purchasing an additional 305,770 shares during the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AVDL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of AVDL stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a current ratio of 11.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $555.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

